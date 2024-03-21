Take steps to prevent untoward incidents in LS polls: SP Rohith Raju

He participated in the coordination meeting through video conference on Thursday with the police officers of Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh State, which borders the district.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju said that strict measures would be taken as per the guidelines of the Election Commission to prevent any untoward incidents in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He participated in the coordination meeting through video conference on Thursday with the police officers of Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh State, which borders the district. Eluru SP Mary Prashanthi also participated in the meeting.

Discussions took place on how the officers should coordinate at the check posts established at the district borders to enforce election guidelines. Rohith Raju informed that 12 inter-state border and 10 inter-district border check posts have been set up to prevent illegal supply of cash and liquor during elections.

Officers and staff working at the check posts should be alert and carry out vehicle checks round the clock. The Election Commission would closely examine the steps taken by the officials for the smooth conduct of the elections.

If anyone was caught illegally supplying cash and money without evidence, cases would be registered against them, the SP said. DSPs of Palvoncha, Jangareddygudem and Polavaram and CIs and SIs of border police stations participated in the meeting.