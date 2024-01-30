Telangana: Alert RPF personnel save man’s life

The male passenger, whose identity was not shared by the officials, got trapped between the moving train and the platform when he fell while attempting to board the train in running at the railway station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 07:08 PM

The male passenger, whose identity was not shared by the officials, got trapped between the moving train and the platform when he fell while attempting to board the train in running at the railway station.

Hyderabad: The alertness of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a rail passenger who accidentally slipped and fell in the gap between the train and platform at Vikarabad junction railway station on Monday.

The male passenger, whose identity was not shared by the officials, got trapped between the moving train and the platform when he fell while attempting to board the train in running at the railway station.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV cameras installed at the spot.

On being alerted, the RPF personnel with the help of few passengers and railway officials rushed to rescue the passenger. “After halting the train, a portion of the platform had to be broken with the help of drilling machines to rescue the man. He was subsequently shifted to the government hospital. His condition is said to be stable,” said an official.

The incident however, caused a delay of nearly 90 minutes for the train, which was on its way from Bidar to Yesvantpur.