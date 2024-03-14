52 Priyadarsini students bag jobs in campus placement

As many as 52 Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam were selected for intern-jobs in Bengaluru based KodNest Technologies in a placement drive, informed the college chairman K Naveen Babu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 08:23 PM

The selected students would be trained in Java Full Stack Developer and Testing Tools during a five months internship after which they would be inducted. Internships would help engineering students to learn and sharpen technical skills that were in demand; students get an opportunity to work on projects different from their textbook theories, get exposure to different clients and expose them to a real work environment, he said.

Principal of the college Dr. B Gopal said that internship helps students get real time industry experience and exposure, students and freshers get an opportunity to explore their chosen career path.

Naveen Babu further informed that the first students of the college achieved the highest Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) in the first year results announced by JNTU. A student M Bhargavi was felicitated with a memento for her outstanding performance at the University level with 9.4 CGPA.

Academic Director Atluri.Venkataramana said that four students achieved above 9 CGPA while 11 students achieved above 8 CGPA. Despite coming from a rural background the students have performed well in the exams.