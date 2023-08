52-year-old farmer electrocuted in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Khammam: A farmer was electrocuted at Papayigudem of Thirumalayapalem mandal in the district on Saturday.

The farmer, P Sitaramulu (52) suffered an electric shock while he was switching on an irrigation pump set at his farm field at the village and died on the spot.