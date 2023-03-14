55,724 students to appear for intermediate exams in erstwhile Khammam

All arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of intermediate examinations in erstwhile Khammam district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Representational Image

Khammam: All arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of intermediate examinations in erstwhile Khammam district to be conducted from March 15 onwards.

As many as 55, 724 students would be appearing for the exams to be held at 98 centres in Khammam and Kothagudem districts. In Khammam 35, 857 students of which 17,890 first year students and 17,967 second year students would appear for the exams.

Khammam district Collector VP Gautham informed that 65 centres have been set up for conducting the exams. 10 sitting squads and three flying squads have been formed to monitor the exams. A control room with numbers 9948904023 and 7793916207 was set up in the district.

In Kothagudem 19,867 students of which 10, 363 first year students and 9504 second year students would appear for the exams at 35 centres. A control room with numbers 7997994366, 8919961013 and 9441817478 was set up in the district, informed district Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

TSRTC officials were directed to additional buses for the convenience of the students. The students could access A toll-free, 24/7 helpline number Tele Manas – 14416 if they need counseling to get rid of anxiety about the exams, they said.