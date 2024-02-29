Telangana: 31-year old fisherman electrocuted in Adilabad

A 31-year old fisherman was electrocuted when he touched water through which electricity was passing in a stream where he was fishing on the outskirts of Undam village in Tamsi mandal
Adilabad: A 31-year old fisherman was electrocuted when he touched water through which electricity was passing in a stream where he was fishing on the outskirts of Undam village in Tamsi mandal on Thursday.
Tamsi Sub-Inspector Dhanasri said that Revani Laxmanna from Sunkidi village died on the spot when he came into contact with the water at a spot of the stream where an electric motor was installed by a farmer to irrigate agriculture fields. Laxmanna’s wife lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations got underway.