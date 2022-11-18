5th Naturopathy Day observed in Mancherial

Dr Sukumar addresses participants of the 5th Naturopathy Day observed on the premises Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) in Mancherial on Friday.

Mancherial: Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) observed the 5th national Naturopathy Day here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sukumar KN of the centre opined that one could protect his or her body from many modern-day diseases with the help of naturopathy, a drug-less system of medicine. He suggested that proper diet and exercise for an hour a day would play a vital role in staying healthy. He added that patients were prone to experience some side effects if they followed other medicine systems except for naturopathy.

Dr P Sameera belonging to MYNCC delved as to how to live a healthy life naturally, on the importance of nature cure in treating chronic diseases, personalised modification of diet and on lifestyle education. They both earlier explained the benefits of sunbath, mud bath, rules of nature, yoga and meditation. Women and practitioners of yoga took part in the programme.