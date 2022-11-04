Amrabad Tiger Reserve to come up with a tiger catalogue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) is coming up with an exclusive catalogue on tigers in its limits with an aim to create awareness about the big cats among people, besides authenticating the tiger population in the reserve. Last October, the Carnivore and Herbivore sign survey, which is part of the All India Tiger Estimates 2021-22, was completed covering 3,018 beats across the State. Going by their observations in the ATR limits, forest department officials expect the tiger population in the reserve to be about 19 or even higher.

The tiger population has definitely gone up in ATR. Efforts were being made to come up with a catalogue, which would be more like a coffee table book, featuring the tigers in the reserve, said a senior official from ATR. “The book will have camera trap images of tigers in the reserve. Different images of each tiger will be featured in the book” the official said, adding the idea was to create awareness among people, especially wildlife enthusiasts on tiger conservation.

This book would throw more light on the tigers in Amrabad, besides helping the readers learn more about the initiatives being taken up by the forest department in increasing the tiger population.

Generally, apart from the camera trap images, the tigers are differentiated depending on their stripes.

Forest personnel identify the tigers based on the stripes, especially on the right shoulders as no two tigers have similar stripes and even faces of the big cats differ from each other.

Meanwhile, as many as 19 members from fringe areas of ATR are being sent for a 10-day training programme in hospitality and cooking at National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Hyderabad. This is being done as part of a first of its kind initiative to provide alternative livelihood to the local community members from ATR. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal highlighted the importance of having specialised skills in hospitality for the youth to reap benefits offered by eco-tourism.

National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) Director Chinnappa Reddy congratulated the trainees and briefly explained about the 10-day course on hospitality and how it benefits the trainees.