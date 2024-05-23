60 sheep killed in wild animal attack in Siddipet district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 01:30 PM

Siddipet: More than 60 sheep were killed in a suspected wild-animal attack at Machapur village in Chinnakodur mandal in the early hours of Thursday.

The owner of the sheep Punnam Mallaiah has kept nearly 100 sheep at his shed located on the outskirts of the village. He left the place to cover his paddy with tarpaulins at the procurement centre at 1 am. When he returned, he found more than 60 dead with injuries while the rest were injured. While the locals were suspecting Hyena killed them, the forest officials led by FRO Ikramuddin have collected the pugmarks. T

he officials suspected that it might be by Hyena to Wolf. Mallaiah has urged the government to support him by extending compensation. Meanwhile, Ikramuddin has said that they would place camera traps to identify the wild-animal roaming in the area.