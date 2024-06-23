Hyderabad airport achieves highest passenger traffic; sets record with 548 air traffic movements

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 06:12 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: As families and individuals took to the skies for their summer vacations, making the most of the season to explore various destinations, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has reached a new milestone in May 2024, recording its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic with over 2.3 million passengers.

Continuing its upward trajectory, the airport also saw its busiest day ever for aircraft movements on May 4, with 548 flights. The second-highest aircraft movement day was recorded on April 20, with 544 flights.

According to the monthly report released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, RGIA handled an all-time high of 82,300 passengers on May 18. This was followed by

79,000 passengers on April 20. The remarkable growth reflects a broader upward trajectory seen throughout the preceding months of 2024.

In May, passenger traffic stood at 23,91,056, reflecting an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 9 per cent month-on-month (MoM) rise. While the domestic traffic increased by 10 per cent YoY, international traffic surged by 14% YoY.

The sustained increase in passenger traffic has consistently surpassed the 2 million mark every month since October 2023. The cumulative passenger traffic for the fiscal year 2024 reached an impressive 2,50,44,664 passengers, marking a substantial year-on-year surge around 19 per cent.