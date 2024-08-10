61 pc of engineering colleges concentrated only in these three Telangana districts

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10 August 2024, 11:18 PM

Hyderabad: In the heart of Telangana, three districts – Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri – have emerged as epicentres for the engineering education in the State. These districts collectively are home to 61.14 per cent of the engineering colleges, highlighting a significant concentration of technical education infrastructure.

As per the information shared by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) with the State government, out of 175 engineering colleges in the State, 107 are located in these three districts.

At 45, the highest number of engineering colleges are in Medchal-Malkajgiri district followed by 41 in Ranga Reddy district and 21 in Hyderabad.

One of the primary reasons for a large concentration of technical education is substantial investment influx in these districts, where several MNCs and start-ups have set up their campuses and commenced their operations in the last decade during the past BRS government.

With construction of flyovers, roads and underpasses, the BRS government ensured development across four sides of the city, bringing in an international appeal to Hyderabad that enabled a large number of companies to set up their business.

Given the huge IT industry in and around Hyderabad, several engineering institutions have come up in the city. Even students have been preferring to study in the city for better employment opportunities, training and internship in the industry.

“Urban mobility has increased. Given the employment opportunities in the IT industry, students have been moving into the city for their engineering education training and placement,” said Prof. R Limbadri, Chairman TGCHE.

In stark contrast, nine districts – Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu and Narayanpet do not have even single engineering college, poising challenges for students in these areas. On the other hand, there is only one engineering institution in Wanaparthy, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Jagtial and Mancherial districts.

The statistics also reveal that five engineering institutions have closed down in the last five academic years. A total of 180 colleges offered engineering courses during 2020-21 as against 175 this academic year.