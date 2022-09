Telangana SSC public advanced supplementary results announced

A total of 48,167 candidates had appeared and 38,447 passed the exams.

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2022 results were declared on Friday with 79.82 per cent clearing the exams.

The results, declared by Director of School Education A Sridevasena, have been made available on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in