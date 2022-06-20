Government schools most preferred in Telangana

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 12:28 AM, Mon - 20 June 22

As on June 18, 1,22,956 students have joined government schools in classes I to X.

Hyderabad: This academic year, parents are making a beeline to enroll their children in the government and local body schools across Telangana.

As on June 18, 1,22,956 students have joined government schools in classes I to X as part of the Badi-Bata (admission drive) being conducted by teachers of government and local body schools. The drive will continue till this month-end.

Parents of wards, who were studying in private schools, seem keen to enroll their children in government schools. On June 18 alone, over 3,000 children joined government schools, leaving behind their seats in private schools.

The move comes as the State government introduced English medium of instruction in classes I to VIII in all government and local body schools from this academic year. Accordingly, a total of 1.04 lakh government teachers were trained in collaboration with the Azim Premji University. The government is also providing bilingual textbooks, i.e., English and Telugu.

This apart, all government schools are getting a facelift and an improvement in amenities for students, as part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme, a flagship initiative of the State government.

A total of 26,065 schools, including 18,240 primary, 3,164 upper primary and 4,661 high schools, will get a makeover in a phased manner over a period of three years at an estimated cost of Rs 7,289.54 crore as part of the programme. Of the 9,123 schools that are being revamped in the first phase, 5,399 are primary schools, 1,009 are upper primary schools and 2,715 are high schools.

The schools are being developed based on 12 infrastructure parameters which include toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting of the entire school, and major and minor repairs, among others.