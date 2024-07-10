| 67 New Cases Of Zika Virus Are Detected Across India Out Of Which About 2 Are Reported From Telangana State

67 new cases of Zika virus are detected across India out of which about 2 are reported from Telangana State

It is a fact that Telangana State is among several Indian states to report Zika positive cases in 2022-21, during the height of Covid-19 pandemic.

By M. Sai Gopal Updated On - 10 July 2024, 07:33 PM

Zika Virus

Hyderabad: Despite multiple Indian states in the last few weeks reporting Zika positive cases and the fact that Telangana State too had detected Zika positive cases a few years ago, the State health department is yet to take firm public health measures to access its endemicity (locally) and possible risks on pregnant women, as Zika virus is known to cause neurological birth defects among babies.

In fact, study by researchers from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in which Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad was also involved, a total of nearly 67 new cases of Zika virus were detected across India out of which about 2 were reported from Telangana State.

There is likelihood that Zika virus, like dengue and chikungunya, could have become endemic, senior public health officials, familiar with ICMR findings in Telangana State, point out.

Since Zika and dengue pathogens are transmitted through Aedes mosquito, there is likelihood that a lot of Zika infections might be going unnoticed or undiagnosed in Telangana State.

There is a significant overlap of symptoms of Zika and dengue pathogens, which makes it challenging for the health care system to differentiate the two.

The fear among public health experts is that many of the Zika positive cases, which have been mild this year, are going unnoticed/under reported but they could probably have long term implications in pregnant women and infants.

Zika diagnostics and virus transmission

At present, the Telangana State health department is poorly equipped to undertake a massive surveillance drive, as attempts have not been made to acquire Zika diagnostic kits.

Other Indian states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, which have reported Zika virus cases in the past month or so, too are struggling to have their own Zika diagnostic kits.

Important facts about Zika in India:

States with earlier Zika outbreaks in India: Telangana, Jharkhand, Ounjab, Delhi, Tamilnadu, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

States that reported Zika this year: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala

States like Telangana do not test for Zika and hence cases are not reported

• It is likely that Zika could have become endemic in multiple Indian States

• All the Zika symptoms are overlapping with dengue

• There is likelihood that Zika cases are under-reported because dengue is being reported

• Zika infection is clearly linked to cause birth defects among infants

• Pregnant women infected with Zika could give birth to infants with microcephaly

• Microcephaly is a neurological disorder wherein the brain is small in infants

• WHO states that microcephaly prevalence is 5 to 15 percent of babies whose mothers are infected

• Multiple states are struggling with shortage of diagnostic kits to detect Zika

• All states are sending samples to NIV Pune for testing, which is causing delays

About Zika:

• Zika virus transmitted through bite of infected mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti)

• Aedes aegypti also carries dengue and chikungunya virus and is a day biter

• Zika virus is transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy

• It is transmitted through sexual contact, blood transfusion and organ transplantation

• Diagnosis is through laboratory tests

• No specific treatment except for symptomatic treatment

• Prevention is through avoiding mosquito bites

Zika symptoms:

• Symptoms start 3-14 days after infection

• At present, all symptoms are mild

• Rash, fever, conjunctivitis. Muscle and joint pain

• Malaise, headache that last 2 to 7 days

• Common symptoms with dengue thus labs tests needed to confirm