7 players to represent Warangal in TS senior badminton championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Warangal: The Warangal District Badminton Association (WDBA) has selected seven district-level players to represent the combined district of Warangal in the upcoming Telangana State Senior Badminton Championship-2023. The tournament will be held in Hyderabad from June 22 to 24.

The players who have been selected are:

Men’s singles: Rithin and Ajay Karthik

Women’s singles: Pooja and Juhi

Men’s doubles: Anish Chandra and Anirudh

Women’s doubles: Pooja and Himanshuka

Mixed doubles: Anil and Pooja

The coaches for the team are M Sridhar and K Ramesh.

The Vice president of BAT, WDBA General Secretary and Administrative Officer, KITS Warangal Prof P Ramesh Reddy congratulated the selected players