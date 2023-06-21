7 players to represent Warangal in TS senior badminton championship

WDBA has selected seven district-level players to represent the combined district of Warangal in the upcoming Telangana State Senior Badminton Championship-2023.
Warangal: The Warangal District Badminton Association (WDBA) has selected seven district-level players to represent the combined district of Warangal in the upcoming Telangana State Senior Badminton Championship-2023. The tournament will be held in Hyderabad from June 22 to 24.
The players who have been selected are:
Men’s singles: Rithin and Ajay Karthik
Women’s singles: Pooja and Juhi
Men’s doubles: Anish Chandra and Anirudh
Women’s doubles: Pooja and Himanshuka
Mixed doubles: Anil and Pooja
The coaches for the team are M Sridhar and K Ramesh.
The Vice president of BAT, WDBA General Secretary and Administrative Officer, KITS Warangal Prof P Ramesh Reddy congratulated the selected players