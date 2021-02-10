7,000 Cyberabad police personnel will be vaccinated soon: CP

He was speaking after being administered the first dose of the vaccine along with other senior officials at the Unit Hospital in Cyberabad here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: As many as 7,000 police personnel in Cyberabad will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the coming days, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after being administered the first dose of the vaccine along with other senior officials at the Unit Hospital in Cyberabad here on Tuesday.

“I would like to congratulate each of the frontline workers who have been risking their lives to keep people safe. I would also like to extend my special compliments to the management of Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, Serum Institute Pune and also all the scientists for coming up with the vaccine within a span of less than one year,” he said.

Top cops take the jab

Additional Director-General of Police, Women Safety Wing (WSW), Swati Lakra and DIG WSW B Sumathi took Covid vaccine at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here on Tuesday.

The officers appealed to all the staff and others to take vaccine as it is safe and it would protect them from Covid.

