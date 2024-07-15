Cyberabad SOT seizes 3.8 kg ganja, arrests man in Dundigal

The man, a native of Odisha, works as a security guard at a private company in Dundigal and had purchased the contraband from Odisha.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team caught a man who was possessing ganja and seized 3.8 kilograms of the contraband from him at Dundigal on Sunday night.
He was selling it to local people and earning profits, said the SOT officials.
In a separate case, the SOT caught a man with two kilograms of opium at Alwal.
The man, a native of Rajasthan brought the contraband worth Rs 10 lakh and selling to people.
On specific information, the SOT caught him.