Cyberabad SOT seizes 3.8 kg ganja, arrests man in Dundigal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 10:12 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team caught a man who was possessing ganja and seized 3.8 kilograms of the contraband from him at Dundigal on Sunday night.

The man, a native of Odisha, works as a security guard at a private company in Dundigal and had purchased the contraband from Odisha.

He was selling it to local people and earning profits, said the SOT officials.

In a separate case, the SOT caught a man with two kilograms of opium at Alwal.

The man, a native of Rajasthan brought the contraband worth Rs 10 lakh and selling to people.

On specific information, the SOT caught him.