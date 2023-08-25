73 beneficiaries get subsidized loans in Mancherial

Santosh advised beneficiaries to grow financially using the initiative.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh told the financially weak minorities to achieve financial empowerment with the help of the 100 percent subsidized loan of Rs 1 lakh extended by the government.

He along with MLA Diwakar Rao handed over cheque of the loans to 73 artisans and craftsmen of minority communities at a programme held here on Friday.

Santosh advised beneficiaries to grow financially using the initiative. He stated that implementation of the scheme was being monitored by conducting field visits at regular intervals.

He said that 120 beneficiaries would be identified from each segment in the district and the loans were going to be given to them soon.

Bellampalli municipal chairperson Jakkula Shweath, District Minority Welfare Officer Nerati Rajeshwari and many others were present.