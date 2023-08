Physiotherapist from Luxettipet dies in London

Palakurthi Kiran Babu (44) was working with Charing Cross Hospital at Hammersmith in London.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Mancherial: A physiotherapist belonging to Luxettipet town and settled in England succumbed to cancer in London on Friday morning.

Palakurthi Kiran Babu (44) was working with Charing Cross Hospital at Hammersmith in London. He is survived by his wife and two sons. He had migrated to London 19 years ago. His parents Ramanna and Hemalatha were traders in Luxettipet.

Also Read Modern TSRTC convention centre to come up in Khammam