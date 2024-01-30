74 Mini Anganwadi centres converted into main centres in Mancherial

An order to this effect was issued by District Welfare Officer Chinnaiah in Mancherial on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 06:18 PM

An order to this effect was issued by District Welfare Officer Chinnaiah in Mancherial on Tuesday

Mancherial: Seventy four mini Anganwadi centres were converted into main Anganwadi centres in the district. An order to this effect was issued by District Welfare Officer Chinnaiah here on Tuesday.

Chinnaiah said that the mini Anganwadi centres of these centres will be able to get salaries on par with their counterparts of main centres, DWO Chinnaiah said. He stated that teachers of mini centres who were being paid Rs 7,500 per month would receive a monthly salary of Rs 13,500. He added that they were part of 3,989 mini centres which were upgraded as main centres across the state recently.

Officials of the Integrated Child Development Scheme said that 969 Anganwadi centres were functioning in the district, providing nutritional supplements, pre-school non formal education, immunisation, nutrition and health education and referral services to children aged below 6 for their holistic development.