Be aware of SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act: Mancherial Collector asks officials

Collector Santosh stated that Rs 4.75 crore was sanctioned to 447 victims of SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act cases in Mancherial from 2012 to 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 08:19 PM

Collector along with DCP Sudhir Kekan convenes a meeting in Mancherial on Monday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh asked officials concerned to be aware of civil rights and the prevention of SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. He along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan convened a meeting with officials of the police, SC welfare, and revenue departments and members of a SC, ST vigilance monitoring committee here on Monday.

Santosh stated that Rs 4.75 crore was sanctioned to 447 victims of SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act cases in the district from 2012 to 2022. He asked the officials to take steps to ensure justice to victims of the atrocities and to be aware of the Act, besides creating awareness among the public over the provision.

Also Read Mancherial foodies give a thumbs up for chicken kebabs

The Collector told police officials to speed up investigations into the cases and to avoid delay in probing into the offences. He asked them to organise Civil Rights Day on January 30 and 31 in villages and towns by having coordination with officials of other departments. He instructed them to take steps expedite solving pending issues with regard to the SC, STs.

Sudhir said that steps were being taken to ensure justice to victims of the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. He stated that 25 percent of compensation was sanctioned to victims once a first information report was registered, while 25 percent of the monetary aid would be released after filing a charge-sheet before a court.

ACPs Thirupati Reddy, Mohan, SC Corporation Deputy Director P Ravinder Reddy, Executive Director Durga Prasad, District Adult Education Officer Purshottam Naik, members of the vigilance committee Jilapelli Venkatesham, Bachala Anjaiah, K Satyanarayana, Regunta Lingaiah and many others were present.