8 new Covid cases in Telangana on Dec 26

In the last 24-hours, the authorities conducted 1,333 tests and four individuals have recovered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Eight new Covid positive cases have been reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the overall number of active infections to 59, according to the Covid health bulletin issued here.

In the last 24-hours, the authorities conducted 1,333 tests and four individuals have recovered. All the eight new Covid infections that were reported on Tuesday were from Hyderabad. The Covid test results of 30 samples from patients were waited, the bulletin added.