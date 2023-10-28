81 get appointment letters at National Rozgar Mela in Visakhapatnam

The event was chaired by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad who said that the 10th edition of the Rozgar mela was being organized by the Waltair Division in which 90 candidates from various ministries and organizations were being given appointment letters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Saturday and distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

According to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, A.K. Tripathi, the recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others. Thirty seven places across the country were connected with the Mela during the Prime Minister’s address.

At Visakhapatnam, the Rozgarmela was organized at Sagarmala Conventions, Kailasapuram. The event was chaired by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad who said that the 10th edition of the Rozgar mela was being organized by the Waltair Division in which 90 candidates from various ministries and organizations were being given appointment letters. Congratulating the youth, he said that the aspirations of the youth fulfilled in this Amritkal and their expertise in soft skills, thinking, knowledge, energy would fuel the way the government is working in delivering more values and services to the people of India.

At the city Rozgar Mela, 81 candidates belonging to Railways (38), Postal (25), Customs (5), Defense(2), Finance (Banks) (8) and Higher education (4) were given appointment orders. 9 candidates took the participation virtually.

The newly inducted are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 750 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.