Modi congratulates New Zealand PM-elect Christopher Luxon on vctory

"Anticipating Collaborative Efforts to Deepen India-New Zealand Relations," PM Modi Shared on X.

By IANS Updated On - 11:55 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated New Zealand’s PM-elect Christopher Luxon for his party’s victory in the general elections.

“Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister-elect @chrisluxonmp for his party’s win in the General Elections.

“Look forward to working together to further strengthen India-New Zealand ties,” PM Modi posted on X.

Current New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins conceded defeat after his Labour Party lost to Luxon’s National Party and its coalition partner ACT, which are projected to get a majority.