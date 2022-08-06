8,152 candidates to appear for SI written test in Kothagudem

Kothagudem SP, Dr. Vineeth G

Kothagudem: All arrangements were made for the written test to be conducted in the district on Sunday by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board for filling of Sub-Inspector of Police posts, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Vineeth G.

As many as 8,152 candidates would appear for the test in 21 examination centres at Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam. A total of 6,108 candidates in 14 exam centres would appear for the test in Kothagudem and 2,044 candidates in seven centres at Bhadrachalam.

Additional SP (AR) D Srinivasa Rao was appointed as the nodal officer for the written examination to be conducted from 10am to 1pm. 21 chief superintendents and an equal number of observers were appointed to ensure smooth conduct of the test, Dr. Vineeth said.

Kothagudem School of Mining principal Punnam Chander would act as Regional Coordinator for the 14 examination centres set up in Kothagudem, Government College Principal Bhadraiah would act as regional coordinator for the seven centres set up in Bhadrachalam, he noted.

The SP recently held an awareness meeting with the regional coordinators, chief superintendents and observers of the examination centres. The officials concerned were advised to ensure all facilities for the candidates appearing for the written test.