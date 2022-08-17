Short-term agri loans: NAFSCOB chairman welcomes Centre’s decision

Representational image (Source: IANSPHOTO).

Karimnagar: NAFSCOB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao thanked the union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah for accepting the suggestion made by the NAFSCOB in the interest of farmers and the cooperative’s financial health.

While participating in the National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks organised in New Delhi on August 12 which was also attended by union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, Konduru Ravinder Rao and its members made a request for the revival of the interest subvention on short-term agricultural loans.

Responding to the plea made by the NAFSCOB chairman, the union Cabinet on Wednesday took a decision to revive the interest subvention scheme to benefit the cooperative banks.

Ravinder Rao, in a statement, said that the interest subvention would ensure the sustainability of credit flow in the agriculture sector as well as the financial health of lending institutions. This scheme would lead to the generation of more employment since short-term agricultural loans are provided for all kinds of activities, including animal husbandry, dairying, poultry and fisheries etc, he added.