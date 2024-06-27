9-year-old-boy with brain tumour becomes IPS officer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 07:14 PM

Hyderabad: In a touching gesture, senior police officials in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, granted a special wish to a 9-year-old-boy Ranveer Bharathi, who is fighting with a brain tumour and is undergoing treatment at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, to become an IPS officer for a day.

The senior police officials (ADG Zone Varanasi) made arrangements so that the youngster, wearing a police uniform, sits on the chair of the senior police official and fulfills his dream. The senior IPS officials, later, shared the experience on their social media profile, displaying pictures and a video of Ranveer’s Special Day.

The post was able to catch the attention of many on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) who appreciated the the local police for taking a positive decision and helping a sick child.