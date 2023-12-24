T’gana government transfers seven IAS officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, the State government on Sunday transferred six IAS officers and an IPS officer.

Tribal Welfare Department special secretary E Sridhar was transferred and posted as Prohibition & Excise commissioner in the place of Jyoti Buddha Prakash, who has been shifted as Transport Commissioner.

Sridhar has also been given the Full Additional Charge of VC& MD and ED of TSIIC in the place of E V Narsimha Reddy. EV Narsimha Reddy has been posted as Tribal Welfare Director vice Christina Z Chongthu.

Rangareddy Collector Bharati Hollikeri was transferred and directed to report to the GAD, whereas Medchal- Malkajgiri Collector Gowtham Potru was given the Full Additional Charge of Rangareddy Collector.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Additional Commissioner Shruti Ojha has been transferred and posted as Director of Intermediate Education & Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education duly relieving Navin Mittal, who was holding additional charge of these posts.

Devendra Singh Chauhan, who was waiting for posting has been posted as Commissioner, Civil Supplies and Executive Officer, Principal Secretary to Government, CAF & CS, duly relieving Anil Kumar from the Full Additional Charge.