‘90% Indians’ trends after ‘Fighter’ director Siddharth Anand’s remarks on film’s lukewarm response

The filmmaker attributed it to the fact that 90% of Indians have never travelled by airplane.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 11:51 PM

Hyderabad: The film ‘Fighter,’ featuring Hrithik Roshan and released on January 25, failed to captivate audiences of various types, eliciting a mixed response.

When questioned about the reasons behind the lukewarm reception of ‘Fighter’ in an interview, film’s director Siddharth Anand passed some funny comments, which is now going viral on social media.

Following his remarks, netizens flooded social media platforms with a plethora of amusing comments and satirical memes, using the hashtag ‘90% Indians.’ The trend quickly caught fire, spreading like wildfire across various online communities.

“KGF worked because 90% Indians own Gold mines, Salaar worked because 90% Indians are from Khansaar, Gadar2 was hit because 90% Indians fell in love with a Pakistani girl and Bahubali was hit coz 90% Indians were killed by their mama,” wrote a user on X.

“Avengers End game did well in India bcos 90% Indians identify themselves as Avengers,” wrote another. Check out a few more comments here: