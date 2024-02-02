‘90% Indians’ trends after ‘Fighter’ director Siddharth Anand’s remarks on film’s lukewarm response

The filmmaker attributed it to the fact that 90% of Indians have never travelled by airplane.
Hyderabad: The film ‘Fighter,’ featuring Hrithik Roshan and released on January 25, failed to captivate audiences of various types, eliciting a mixed response.
When questioned about the reasons behind the lukewarm reception of ‘Fighter’ in an interview, film’s director Siddharth Anand passed some funny comments, which is now going viral on social media.
Following his remarks, netizens flooded social media platforms with a plethora of amusing comments and satirical memes, using the hashtag ‘90% Indians.’ The trend quickly caught fire, spreading like wildfire across various online communities.
“KGF worked because 90% Indians own Gold mines, Salaar worked because 90% Indians are from Khansaar, Gadar2 was hit because 90% Indians fell in love with a Pakistani girl and Bahubali was hit coz 90% Indians were killed by their mama,” wrote a user on X.
Animal worked because 90% indians are ……🐂🐁🐆🐄🐇🐎🐈🐐🐏🐒🐨🐘🐗🐖🐪🐩🐱🐰🐳 https://t.co/0YS9wkqI2D pic.twitter.com/WWjCBnWMU3
Pathaan was hit because 90% Indians are RAW agents pic.twitter.com/5ChQ4AuMX7
Raman Raghav was successful cuz 90% Indians are psychotic serial killer https://t.co/nwrfZJgTIu
Gadar 2 was successful film because 90% Indians ne handpump ukhada hai 😂
Tiger 3 was successful film because 90% Indians are raw agents 😂
Continue guys….(maza aayega)
