9,000 Indian students take part in European education fair

The series of webinars during the three-day programme, focused on IT and engineering, business and management, natural sciences and liberal arts and social sciences

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: More than 9,000 Indian students and 80 European universities participated in the fifth edition of the European Higher Education Virtual Fair (EHEVF) – India 2020 held online recently. The series of webinars during the three-day programme, focused on IT and engineering, business and management, natural sciences and liberal arts and social sciences.

European Union Member States that participated in the EHEVF 2020 included Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto said, “Education is a cornerstone for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The wealth and welfare of nations also depend on the quality of their higher education. The international mobility of students and researchers is an important component of this global endeavour.”

European Commission, directorate-general for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, and Policy Officer, M Adrian Veale reassured students that while the current Erasmus+ scholarships programme was coming to an end in December 2020, a new scholarship programme will be launched for the next seven years in the coming months by the European Union and continue to offer the famous Erasmus Mundus Scholarship to Indian students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .