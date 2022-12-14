A-3 Division One Day League: Nitesh takes six-wicket haul

Nitesh Naik scalped six-wickets for 52 as AB Colony defeated Vijaynagar by 13 runs in the HCA A-3 Division One Day League Championship held in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Nitesh Naik scalped six-wickets for 52 as AB Colony defeated Vijaynagar by 13 runs in the HCA A-3 Division One Day League Championship held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: AB Colony 130 in 42.3 overs bt Vijaynagar 117 in 26.1 overs (Satvik 40, Nitesh Naik 6/52); Lal Bahadur PG 179/3 in 30 overs (M Arush 79no, Nithin Naik 61) bt Chums XI 151 in 28.1 overs (J Krishna 30, Hrishikesh 3/27); Consult 83 in 28.1 overs (Ajay Kumar 4/15) lost to Imperial 84/0 in 14.2 overs; Reliance 92 in 20.1 overs bt Safilguda 25 in 15.3 overs (Hanu Pavan 3/2, Hasnik 4/4); Redhills 158/8 in 35 overs (Daksh 62, Rupeshwar Singh 3/30, Md Faisal 3/37) lost to Roshanara 159/8 in 27.4 overs (Mohd Faisal 67, Depak Yadav 41, Marwan 4/28); Shalimar XI 189/2 in 28 overs (N Pranay Goud 39, D Mansoor Ahmed 102no) bt M L Jaisimha 113 in 23.5 overs (Nawaz 3/10); Southend Raymonds 96/5 in 25 overs (Pavan 38, Amit Kare 5/15) lost to PPMCC 97/2 in 14.5 overs (Pavan Nayak 43no); Lal Bahadur CC 113 in 29.5 overs (Prudviswar 3/8, Stephen 4/38, Tarun 3/12) lost to Dhruv XI 114/4 in 19.2 overs (Abhinav Goud 55no); Raju Cricket Centre 85 in 26.6 overs (G Pradyun 3/8, Bharath 3/18, Syed Murtuza 3/14) lost to Victory CC 86/1 in 17.4 overs (Jonathan 34no); Cosmos 56 in 20.4 overs (Jeet 4/14, Chinmay 3/5) lost to Mahaveer 60/0 in 3.5 overs (Shivanand 41no); Raju CA 187/7 in 25 overs (Vishal Jude Philips 112, Maaz Ahmed 5/30) bt Ranga Reddy District 166/8 in 25 overs (Kritik Nandhan 65, Praveen 32, Omkar 3/24); Gunrock 190/9 in 50 overs (Vijay 45, Greeshmanth 31, Akshay 3/32) bt Picket 139 in 31.1 overs (Akshay 38no, Vishal 3/24); Navjeevan Friends 143 in 36.2 overs (B Mohith Sai 48, Malim Shaffin 3/45, D Vaishnav Reddy 3/19, Mohd Amaan Uddin 3/17) lost to Southern Stars 144/0 in 9.3 overs (K Kamal Tej 54no, Habib Hatim 67no).