Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy: Yashasri, Kranthi bowls for Hyderabad

N Kranthi Reddy snared five wickets for 11 while Yashasri snared four for 19 to guide Hyderabad to a thumping five-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in the Group-E BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy

Hyderabad: N Kranthi Reddy snared five wickets for 11 while Yashasri snared four for 19 to guide Hyderabad to a thumping five-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in the Group-E BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy held at the VCA Ground in Pune on Wednesday.

Batting first, riding on R Chib’s 31-run knock Jammu and Kashmir managed to post 75 in 33 overs. In reply, Hyderabad batters chased the target in 28 overs to guide the side home.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir CA 75 in 33 overs (R Chib 31, Yashasri 4/19, N Kranthi Reddy 5/11) lost to Hyderabad CA 75/5 in 28 overs (G Hasini 20).