A-3 Division One Day League: Rithwik shines for Imperial CC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Pratyush, Ajay Kumar (From Left to right)

Hyderabad: Rithwik scalped seven wickets for 23 while Pratyush (106) and Ajay Kumar (105) slammed centuries to guide Imperial CC to a massive 168-run victory over Lal Bahadur CC in the HCA A-3 Division One Day League Championship held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Batting first, Pratyush and Ajay Kumar slammed centuries to power Imperial CC to 274 in 39.1 overs. In reply, Rithwik restricted Lal Bahadur CC 106 in 27.5 to guide their side home.

Brief Scores: Imperial CC 274 in 39.1 overs (Pratyush 106, Ajay Kumar 105; K Dhruva 3/22, Sushil 4/38) bt Lal Bahadur CC 106 in 27.5 overs (Rithwik 7/23); S A Amberpet 108 in 21.1 overs (Mohd Adnan 3/6) lost to Nizam CC 110/3 in 20.3 overs (Mirza Maqbool Baig 61no); Secunderabad union 263 in 41.4 overs (Yashas Vijay 55, Lohit Reddy 80; B Mohit 3/61, V Ved 4/87) lost to AB Colony 264/5 in 44.3 overs (Dweepadh 103no); Southern Stars 265/9 in 50 overs (Mohd Abdur Rahman 87; Ayush Malhotra 3/55) lost to Victory CC 269/6 in 48.2 overs (Mohd Rayyan 65no, G Pradyun 62, Jeevan 50no).