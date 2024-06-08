| A Big Loss For All Of Us Pullela Gopichand Pays Tribute To Media Baron Ramoji Rao

A big loss for all of us: Pullela Gopichand pays tribute to media baron Ramoji Rao

India's badminton coach says Rao supported many athletes silently

By ANI Published Date - 8 June 2024, 03:52 PM

Hyderabad: Paying tribute to media mogul Ramoji Rao, India’s badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said it is a great loss, “never seen a visionary like him”.

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospitals in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was 87.

Rao’s legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions.

“I feel that this is a great loss to the people of the country especially to the Telugu people. As far as inspiration is concerned, there is no one like him. When we talk about contributing to society, no one matches Ramoji Rao. Personally, Ramoji Rao supported so many athletes silently through the academy. I have never seen a visionary like him in sports in the last 3-4 years. It is a big loss for all of us. I convey my condolence,” Gopichand told reporters here on Saturday.

Under Rao’s leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media. His other business ventures include film production house Usha Kiran Movies, film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund and hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels.

He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels. In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then President Pranab Mukherjee.