Noted Kannada literatteur Kamala Hampana no more

By PTI Updated On - 22 June 2024, 01:03 PM

Born on October 28, 1935, in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, Kamala Hampana authored many books. Photo: X

Bengaluru: Eminent Kannada literatteur ‘Nadoja’ Kamala Hampana passed away at her Rajaji Nagar residence here on Saturday due to age-related diseases, family members said. Hampana was 88.

She is survived by her husband and three children. Born on October 28, 1935, in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, the literatteur has authored many books.

She started her career as a teacher and gradually made a name in the field of literature. Hampana was conferred with various awards, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Daana Chintamani Attimabbe Award and the Rajyotsava award from the Karnataka government.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was saddened by her death. “Kamala Hampana, who was also popular for research and teaching along with literary work, was a gentle soul who wished good for all,” Siddaramaiah said in his post on X.

Several political leaders in the State expressed their sorrow over Hampana’s demise.