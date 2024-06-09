BRS leaders pay last respects to Ramoji

They visited the bereaved family and expressed condolences and sympathies to Ch Kiran, son of Ramoji Rao and other members of the family.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha members Divakonda Damodar Rao, V Ravichandra and K.R. Suresh Reddy on Sunday paid their final respects to Ramoji Rao, chairman of the Eenadu Group and founder of Ramoji Film City.

They were among the dignitaries who paid floral tributes to the media baron at his funeral.