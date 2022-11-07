A cult collab: Now, enjoy a bowl of ‘KFC Chicken Popcorn made with Maggi’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:38 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

The two iconic brands have joined hands to create the one, the only, the crunchiest and slurpiest combo of KFC’s signature ‘Chicken Popcorn’ and Maggi noodles in one perfect bowl!

Hyderabad: Bhook Lagi? Toh ‘Let’s KFC!’ Because for the first time, in what undoubtedly is the most epic collaboration of 2022, KFC India partners with Nestle to delight fans with the ‘KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi’.

Bringing together hot, steaming, deliciously masaledaar and oh-so-slurpy Maggi noodles, with flavourful ‘Chicken Popcorn’, tender on the inside but unbelievably crispy on the outside, this limited time bowl of happiness is sure to add much crispiness to your undying love for Maggi noodles and KFC Chicken.

Talking about this iconic partnership, Moksh Chopra, GM, KFC India, said, “Both Maggi and KFC are iconic brands that consumers love and truly enjoy. The coming together of this epic collab was, therefore, very much on the cards, and perhaps something that our fans always hoped for. And what a delicious recipe this partnership has resulted in! We are thrilled to offer KFC & Maggi fans the limited-edition ‘KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi’ that is sure to offer a finger lickin’ good time, with a slurpy twist!”

The bowl comes in two distinct much-loved flavours – with ‘Chicken Popcorn’ and ‘Veg Patty’ – and is sure to get you slurping and crunching. The Chicken Popcorn bowl starts at Rs 159 while the ‘Veg Patty’ bowl starts at Rs 129. This crunchy masala packed innovation will be available across all 600+ KFC restaurants in the country.

So, the next time when hunger pangs hit you, KFC has got you covered. Just keep calm and slurp on the ‘KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi’.