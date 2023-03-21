A Gin Bar Takeover in Hyderabad

Novotel Hyderabad Airport will be hosting a Gin bar takeover event on March 25, with an entry fee of Rs 2000+ per person

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport will be hosting a Gin bar takeover event featuring gin cocktails curated by mixologist Rohan Jelkie on March 25, at the Gourmet Bar.

The event is themed “Let the evening BE-GIN” wherein the bar will be taken over by Rohan with Japanese Gin ROKU, and the evening will have exquisite gin cocktails crafted by him.

The entry is open to anyone with an entry fee of Rs 2000+ per person. The fee includes a free flow of beverages, cocktails by Rohan, a selection of Tapas to nibble, and live music by the band Umar acoustic.

Rohan, a master of all things liquid and an independent wine and spirit consultant, has helped shape the craft drinks movement in India.

