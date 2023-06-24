A luxurious way to beat the heat with Marriott’s Summer Special Package in Hyderabad

This limited-time offer is designed to provide an unforgettable experience for members of Marriott Bonvoy, with a range of exciting features and benefits.

By T Ivan Nischal Updated On - 05:51 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: Beat the heat in style with an exclusive summer package offered by Marriott International Hotels in Hyderabad, in partnership with Marriott Bonvoy. This limited-time offer is designed to provide an unforgettable experience for members of Marriott Bonvoy, with a range of exciting features and benefits. With six luxurious hotels to choose from, including Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Le Meridien Hyderabad, and Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, there’s something for everyone.

Marriott Bonvoy members can take advantage of this exclusive summer offer till August 31. Indulge in the exclusive stay package that guarantees a luxurious and relaxing experience, as valued members will be treated to an array of premium amenities and inclusions that will make your stay truly memorable. Additionally, earn 1,000 bonus points per stay, adding extra value to your membership benefits.

Also Read Teach for Change annual fundraiser 2023 held in collaboration with Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy