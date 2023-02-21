Teach for Change annual fundraiser 2023 held in collaboration with Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy

Hyderabad: The Antora Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2023 with Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy was held at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, attracting several acclaimed actors, bureaucrats, political leaders, and socialites.

Teach For Change, a non-profit organisation founded in 2014 by actor Lakshmi Manchu and Brahmachar Chaitanya, aims to improve the quality of education in government schools in India. It runs two programmes, the flagship volunteer programme and smart classrooms that address the foundational challenges faced by government schools.

The organisation currently impacts 42,080 students studying across 248 government schools. The Teach For Change Fundraiser is an annual event conducted to raise money and awareness for the organisation. The funds raised through the event will be utilised in capacity building and scaling the programmes of the trust.

The event witnessed acclaimed actors walking the ramp in support of the trust, wearing designer Varun Chakkilam’s creations, jewellery by Hiya Designer and footwear created by Rapport. The star-studded evening had Bollywood star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as the showstoppers.

Lakshmi Manchu said on the occasion, “It is absolutely overwhelming to see the continued support of politicians, actors and corporates for Teach For Change. It is beautiful how everyone works cohesively towards this event. I’m grateful for all the support. We raise the bar with every passing year and then with renewed fervour we get to the task at hand. Quality education is the only form of empowerment, we want to ensure a secured future for our children.”