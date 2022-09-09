Shruti Haasan’s re-released ‘3’ opens to packed houses

Published: Updated On - 02:24 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Considering the massive response it garnered during its release, it hardly came as a surprise that the audiences flocked to the theatres to catch this film again.

Hyderabad: As she gears up for the release of her latest track ‘She Is A Hero’, actor-singer Shruti Haasan has one more reason to celebrate. Her 2012 blockbuster ‘3’ completed 10 years of its release and the makers decided to re-release the film for the fans.

“The film recently released in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the response was phenomenal. Shruti is glad that despite the film being a decade-old, people still seem to love it for the content and that is the most rewarding aspect for any artiste,” adds a source.

Apart from ‘She Is A Hero’, Shruti has a packed year ahead with ‘Salaar’ opposite Prabhas up for release along with ‘Chiru 154’ opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi.