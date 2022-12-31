‘Veera Simha Reddy’ team gives fans a glimpse into the sets with a making video

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: As revealed by mass director Gopichand Malineni during the launch of the song ‘Maa Bava Manobhavalu Debbathinnayi’, the pre-release event of ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ starring ‘Natasimha’ Nandamuri Balakrishna will be held in Ongole on January 6. On the same day, the film’s theatrical trailer will also be launched.

Meanwhile, the film’s making video has been released. Although ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ will be high on action, the atmosphere on the set was very pleasant. The grandeur in the making of the movie can be witnessed in the just-released making video. The team constructed huge sets and action episodes were shot impressively.

There is an episode where Balakrishna gives a stern gaze and then gives a serious warning, and S Thaman’s background score for the same is terrific. Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna, and his daughters Brahmini and Tejaswini, also paid a visit to the sets.

It’s a dream project for Gopichand Malineni who is a die-hard fan of Balakrishna. ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is not completely an actioner, as the movie will have family emotions, too, in right proportions.

The film stars an ensemble cast, including Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has provided dialogues.

Rishi Punjabi is taking care of the cinematography, while National Award-winning craftsman Navin Nooli is handling editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film. Ram-Lakshman duo and Venkat are the fight masters.

‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is gearing up for Sankranti release on January 12, 2023.