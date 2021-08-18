A memorable trip to historical Ramappa temple

Recently I visited Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, which has now been adopted as a UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation) World Heritage Site.

It is located in Palampet village of Mulugu district in north Telangana. Rudreshwara temple, popularly known as Ramappa temple, is a center of cultural values sourced through puranic traditions that continue to be showcased even in the later traditions of Vijayanagara.

Rudreshwara temple is a masterpiece of the Kakatiya style of architecture with the use of engineering innovation by manufacturing lightweight floating bricks (Shikara), sandbox foundations, material selection knowledge and creativity in stone sculpturing.

The temple was built between the 12th to 14th centuries under the rule of the Kakatiya dynasty. Kakatiya Rudreshwar temple is termed suitable by art historians and scholars as to the crest jewel of Kakatiya heritage.

It holds outstanding universal value. The temple complex is now protected and managed by the Archaeological Survey of India. It was a memorable trip to a historical place that has rich history and heritage.

Varenya Kandi

Class VIII

Member, INTACH Club,

Gitanjali Devashray,

Hyderabad

