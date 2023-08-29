Golconda Fort introduces sign language QR code tours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: In a significant move towards inclusivity and accessibility, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under the Government of India, has introduced sign language amenities at the UNESCO World Heritage site, Golconda Fort. This initiative is aimed at making historical monuments more accessible to specially-abled visitors.

Visitors to Golconda Fort, one of Hyderabad’s most treasured landmarks, can now experience a comprehensive tour with the assistance of sign language interpreters. ASI has incorporated a simple yet effective solution – visitors need only scan a QR code at the entrance of the fort, which opens up a world of information and engagement.

The QR code triggers a video presentation that combines visual storytelling with sign language interpretation. This video provides a detailed historical account of the monument and offers insights into the various structures that grace the fort complex.

Besides, sign language amenity has also been introduced at Kakatiya Rudreshwar Temple at Mulugu.