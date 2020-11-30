A new pair of wheels to die for

Based on the Diavel 1260 S, the concept of the Diavel Lamborghini transfers the core concepts of the Sian FKP 37 to the motorcycle world, redesigning the components that most characterize the Diavel.

By | Published: 1:06 pm

New Delhi: Automobili Lamborghini and Ducati announce the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, a motorcycle in a limited and numbered edition of 630 units, appealing to both motorcyclists and collectors from all over the world.

Celebrating the cooperation between the two organisations, Ducati and Lamborghini both represent Italian excellence, sharing values such as sportiness, attention to design and a meticulous devotion to detail. From this common ground, the Ducati designers’ inspiration for the special project came from one of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company’s most fascinating models: the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

Based on the Diavel 1260 S, the concept of the Diavel Lamborghini transfers the core concepts of the Sian FKP 37 to the motorcycle world, redesigning the components that most characterize the Diavel. The new, lightweight forged wheels explicitly recall those of the car, as do the air intakes and radiator covers made of carbon fibre that suggest superimposed floating elements on the main structure of the bike. Finally, the typical Ducati red is referenced by the colouring of the Brembo brake calipers.

Each detail of the bike, redesigned by the Centro Stile Ducati for this specific project, is made of a light and precious material such as carbon fibre, also inspired by the car. In addition to the radiator covers and air intakes, the silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame are also made of carbon.

“We are convinced that our design is strong and one of the most recognizable in the automotive sector,” says Mitja Borkert, Head of Design of Automobili Lamborghini. “The unique silhouette, clean but extremely distinguished, defines the base of our design language. Our visionary design approach allows us to transfer our DNA to other products: this was achieved through strong teamwork, sharing our style and the advantage of being two brands inspired by the same values and a commitment to ‘fun to drive’.

“The Ducati Diavel inspired by the Lamborghini Sian celebrates our shared values: we are both Italian, we are inherently sporty and our design always distinguishes our creations,” says Andrea Ferraresi, Director of Ducati Centro Stile. “The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini has been created by using the same design language that distinguishes the Sian FKP 37.”

The livery of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is the result of the collaboration between the Centro Stile Ducati and Centro Stile Lamborghini. The paints applied to the bike are the same as those used for the Sian FKP 37, with the bodywork characterized by the Verde (Green) Gea colour, while the frame, undertray and forged rims are embellished with the Oro (Gold) Electrum colour. The important Lamborghini design elements of the hexagon and ‘Y’ motif are evident: this special version of the Diavel pays homage to the former in the shape of the exhaust and the latter in the seat’s aesthetic details.