A new, state-of-the-art, OP Tibrewala Board Room inaugurated at FTCCI

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: A new 16-seater state-of-the-art Omprakash Tibrewala Board Room was inaugurated on Tuesday morning at FTCCI.

It was set up by OP Tibrewala Foundation in memory of the late Omprakash Tibrewala, the past president of FTCCI, who associated with it for 30 years.

The board room was inaugurated amidst the presence of FTCCI’s galaxy of Past Presidents, MC Members and family members of the Omprakash Tibrewala by Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI, Arun Luharuka, Past President of FTCCI and a relative of Tibrewala family and Abhishek Tibrewala, grandson of late OP Tibrewala and Trustee of OP Tibrewala Foundation.