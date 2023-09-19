FTCCI, LV Prasad Eye Institute collaborate to empower visually impaired students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:53 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in a collaboration with the LV Prasad Eye Institute’s Rehabilitation Centre, hosted a one-of-a-kind program aimed at empowering visually impaired individuals.

Sixteen visually impaired students from the LV Prasad Eye Institute’s Rehabilitation Centre had an opportunity to explore skill development and discover new avenues for personal and professional growth during their visit to FTCCI.

Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI, and Suresh Kumar Singhal, Senior Vice President of FTCCI, engaged with the students during the event. In a conversation, Jayadev emphasized the changing landscape of employment opportunities for visually challenged individuals.

The event shed light on the fact that with the assistance of technology, the visually challenged can pursue careers as teachers, doctors, retail workers, therapists, and more.

Experts who spoke at the event stressed that visually challenged individuals need the right advice and support to realize their potential. During the program, students had the opportunity to share their aspirations, challenges, and success stories.