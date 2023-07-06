Hyderabad: Shiv Narayan Jewellers honoured with Excellence in Product Innovation award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Shiv Narayan Jewellers has been honoured with the ‘Excellence in Product Innovation’ award by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FTCCI).

The award was presented by IT Minister KT Rama Rao, recognizing the craftsmanship and creative brilliance displayed by Shiv Narayan Jewellers, a press release said.

Three years ago, Shiv Narayan Jewellers embarked on a journey to create four iconic masterpieces that would captivate the world. These creations – The Ganesh Pendant, The Ram Darbar Pendant, The Satlada (Seven-Layer) Necklace, and The Magnifying Glass – have set new benchmarks in the realm of jewellery design and innovation, the press release said.

“We are deeply honored to receive recognition from the FTCCI and the Minister for the distinguished jewels. This acknowledgement fills us with immense pride as we represent Telangana on a national stage and showcase the excellence of our craftsmanship,” said Tushar Agarwal, Managing Director, Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd.