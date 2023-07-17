Meala Jayadev appointed as new president of FTCCI

Meela Jayadev took over the reins from Anil Agarwal in a brief change of guard meeting held at Federation House in Red Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: Meela Jayadev is the new president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) for 2023-2024.

He took over the reins from Anil Agarwal in a brief change of guard meeting held at Federation House in Red Hills on Saturday.

The outgoing president Anil Agarwal handed over the baton to Meela Jayadev, who is currently a senior vice president. Suresh Kumar Singhal has been elected as senior vice president, according to a federation press release here on Monday. Meela Jayadev is the currently the Managing Director of Sudhakar Irrigation Systems, Director of Sudhakar PVC Products and Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Suresh Kumar Singhal who is elected as the senior vice president served on the managing committee of FTCCI for over a decade and played a key role in several expert committees such as Energy and others.

He is the founder of the steel company Shalini Steel, a manufacturer of TMT Bars. He is the promoter and Managing Director of the company till 2020 in IDI, Bollaram.

Again in 2006, he started Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt. Ltd., a mini steel plant in IDI, Bollaram. He is Promotor and Managing Director. It manufactures MS Billets and TMT Bars.