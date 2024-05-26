A review of the Microsoft exclusive Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Survival, endurance, and quelling self-doubt

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 26 May 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: First things first, you don’t play a game from Senua’s Saga – you survive or endure it.

There are very few games that achieve what Ninja Theory’s games do on a psychological level as the voices in your head, the eerie gray lands, the grim skies, and the oodles of self-doubt often take you to the darkest places in your mind. The only games that can come close are from the Plague Tale franchise and even they at times can be a lot lighter and buoyant in terms of the mood.

HellbladeII, true to its predecessor, begins with the capsizing of a boat as it subjects you to the torments of a rocky beach and then a tussle with slavers. If that isn’t enough, the game expects you to then fight the mythical race of “draugr” who are portrayed as cannibals here.

The challenge in Hellblade II doesn’t lie only in the combat and the puzzles that the game offers but also in overcoming the self-doubt, the multitude of voices in your head that accompany you almost like live commentary (the game’s unique binaural audio does a great job here) and the several ghostlike apparitions that lace Senua with the guilt of not being able to save all the dead that surround her.

This is a game that can’t be blazed through, one that must be played in short stints lest the darkness should get to you.

In terms of visuals, most reviews have already called this the best-looking Microsoft exclusive, and I cannot disagree with that assessment. However, the endless piles of rock, the constantly beating waves, and the fog don’t let the quality of the visuals sink in.

This isn’t joyous fantasia but more a detailed desolation that you can’t get out of. Despite the all-gloom affair, the limitations of Hellblade II lie in its muddled plot, repetitive combat, and a lack of progression in terms of the experience it offers when compared to the first game.

All the progress here seems to be focused on the cinematic experience and has little to do with play as the game at times almost feels like a walking simulator. Add to this the limited puzzle solving and a paltry six-hour long campaign, it’s difficult to justify how this game is a “Triple -A” (AAA) experience for players.

Do give it a try on the game-pass as it is free to play. If you wish to experience a cold heartless land this summer, this could be your thing maybe?